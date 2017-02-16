Colorado 2A High School Wrestling Preliminary Results

Team results from the preliminaries at the Colorado Class 2A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
CLASS 2A
Team Scores — 1. Rocky Ford 37.5; 2. Meeker 30.0; 3. Paonia 28.0; 4. John Mall 26.0; 5. Fowler 20.0; 6. Hotchkiss 18.0; 6. Norwood/Nucla 18.0; 8. Highland 16.0; 9. Crowley County 12.0; 10. Cedaredge 10.0; 10. Ignacio 10.0; 10. Peyton 10.0; 10. Sedgwick County-Fleming 10.0; 10. Soroco 10.0; 15. Burlington 8.0; 15. Limon 8.0; 15. Manzanola 8.0; 18. Eads 7.0; 18. Merino 7.0; 18. Wray 7.0; 21. Baca County 6.0; 21. Center 6.0; 21. Del Norte 6.0; 21. Holly 6.0; 21. McClave 6.0; 26. Centennial/Sierra Grande 4.0; 26. Cheyenne Wells 4.0; 26. Hayden 4.0; 26. Kiowa 4.0; 26. Lyons 4.0; 26. Mancos 4.0; 26. Stratton 4.0; 26. Yuma 4.0; 34. Swink 3.5; 35. Custer County 3.0; 35. Dolores 3.0; 35. Wiggins 3.0; 38. Byers 2.0; 38. Dolores Huerta 2.0; 38. Ellicott 2.0; 41. Akron 0.0; 41. Calhan 0.0; 41. Gilpin County 0.0; 41. Holyoke 0.0; 41. Las Animas 0.0; 41. Miami-Yoder 0.0; 41. Mountain Valley 0.0; 41. North Park 0.0; 41. Rye 0.0; 41. Sanford 0.0; 41. Simla 0.0; 41. West Grand 0.0.
Comments