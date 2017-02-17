Sports

February 17, 2017 7:34 AM

NY woman hits half-court shot, then gets marriage proposal

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

It was quite a night for college basketball fan Erin Tobin: she made a half-court shot to win a $500 gift card, then received a marriage proposal seconds later.

Tobin took part in a Dunkin' Donuts promotion during Thursday night's Manhattan-Siena game at the Times Union Center in Albany. As the coffee and doughnut chain's mascot stood nearby, the 30-year-old Siena graduate and season ticket holder banked in her half-court, one-handed heave.

After celebrating, Tobin turned around to see the mascot's giant coffee cup costume being removed to reveal her boyfriend, 31-year-old Steve Duckett, on his knee and holding an engagement ring. A very surprised Tobin said yes as the crowd cheered.

Her already big night ended on another high note, with Siena beating Manhattan 94-71.

