Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr

Members of the Anaheim Ducks and the Florida Panthers scuffle during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry, left, tries to get a shot past Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Florida Panthers left wing Shawn Thornton, right, celebrates after assisting Colton Sceviour on a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Joseph Cramarossa during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase, left, of the Czech Republic, and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad fall during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, left, of Finland, and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm, of Sweden, vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm, upper right, of Sweden, and goalie John Gibson, lower right, try to stop the shot of Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano, left, shoots and scores past Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
