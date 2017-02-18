Sports

February 18, 2017 10:31 AM

Friedrich leads Kripps at halfway stage of bobsled worlds

The Associated Press
KOENIGSSEE, Germany

Germany's Francesco Friedrich was fastest in both runs to lead Justin Kripps of Canada at the halfway stage of the two-man bobsled world championships on Saturday.

Defending champion Friedrich and his brakeman Thorsten Margis clocked 49.15 seconds in the first heat and then 49.45 for a combined time of 1 minute, 38.60 seconds — 0.52 ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden.

Johannes Lochner of Germany is 0.63 back in third with Joshua Bluhm, ahead of Canada's Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright.

American pilot Steven Holcomb is seventh, 0.87 off the pace.

Friedrich is bidding for his fourth successive gold. The title will be decided Sunday.

The women's bobsled title will be decided later Saturday with Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. holding a 0.02-second lead over Canada's Kaillie Humphries.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Winthrop baseball's Babe Thomas playing fourth position in four years

View more video

Sports Videos