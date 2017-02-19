Wanderers end Sydney FC's unbeaten run in A-League

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill Pause

2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill