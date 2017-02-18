Winthrop Eagles defeats Liberty Flames 84-67

Winthrop's Bjorn Broman (13) tries to get around Liberty's Lovell Cabbil (3) during the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson (5) drives in for the layup during the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Duby Okeke (0) goes up for a slam dunk during the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks goes for the slam dunk during the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Duby Okeke dunks the ball during the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Duby Okeke (0) and Roderick Perkins defend against a shot by Liberty's John Dawson during the first half Saturday against Liberty.
Wintrhop's Josh Ferguson pulls in an offensive rebound during the second half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks lays one in during the second half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Tevin Prescott puts up a reverse layup during the second half Saturday against Liberty.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson drives in for the layup during the second half Saturday against Liberty.
