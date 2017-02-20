South Korea wins 2 golds in short track speed skating

1:36 Charlotte resident celebrates new chance at life Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions