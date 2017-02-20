Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

Winthrop men's basketball managers are one of the unseen reasons behind the program's success. They handle a number of menial and thankless tasks that enable coaches to focus on what happens on the court.
Winthrop fell to Asheville 104-101 in double OT Thursday night but Eagles guard Keon Johnson stole the show, scoring 40 points and rewriting the school's men's basketball record book in the process. Check out highlights from his big night and what coach Pat Kelsey had to say afterward.
The Herald's 2016 All-Area player of the year, South Pointe junior Derion Kendrick, committed to play college football at Clemson over the weekend. On National Signing Day 2017, 365 days before he signs with the Tigers, Kendrick talked about his decision to pick the national champs.
Winthrop won its seventh straight game Thursday night, thanks in part to Duby Okeke's last-second blocked shot of Gardner-Webb's game-tying shot attempt. Hear what Okeke thought about the block and see some other highlights from the game.
Winthrop is going for its 13th win in the last 14 games on Thursday night against Gardner-Webb. The Eagles have been very good on the road this season but face a Runnin' Bulldogs team led by muscular offensive presences Tyrell Nelson and Laquincy Rideau.
The Herald hosted its year-end Hawgs of the Week pizza party, naming two Hawgs of the Year in the process. The shindig recognized offensive linemen in The Herald's coverage area that won a Hawgs of the Week award during the 2016 high school football season.
Clemson's new Football Operations Building features: Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players' personal laundry room, recruiting war room, movie theater and more.
Winthrop hosts Asheville Thursday night at 9 p.m. in a nationally televised ESPNU game. It may sound late, especially on a school night, but Eagles coach Pat Kelsey makes his case for why Rock Hill should support his team Thursday in a battle for first place in the Big South.