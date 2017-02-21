Iowa State hires Virginia Tech's Dresser as wrestling coach

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:57 Rock Hill man, family celebrate 100 years of hard work, love

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:48 Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony