Japan wins 4 gold in speed skating at Asian Winter Games

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:48 Video: Winthrop baseball's Babe Thomas playing fourth position in four years

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty