Sports

February 21, 2017 9:06 PM

Gators chomp slumping Gamecocks

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The fight and energy were there. The win was not.

South Carolina lost its third straight game and fourth of five 81-66 to No. 13 Florida on Tuesday, and nobody was talking moral victories.

The Gamecocks (20-8, 10-5 SEC), sliding down a slippery slope toward the other postseason tournament, had no other choice but to remember their hustle in another game that got away as they head into the final three games of the regular season.

Sindarius Thornwell (23) and Duane Notice (16) were USC’s only scorers in double-digits.

Florida led 35-33 at halftime.

South Carolina’s final games are home contests against Tennessee and Mississippi State, with the season finale at Ole Miss.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

View more video

Sports Videos