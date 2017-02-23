Sports

February 23, 2017 9:12 PM

Frazier scores 28, Georgia tops Alabama 60-55

By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

J.J. Frazier scored 28 points in his second straight huge game to lead short-handed Georgia to a 60-55 victory over Alabama Thursday night.

Frazier scored 11 straight points in the final minutes to help the Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 Southeastern Conference) hold on after losing most of a 14-point second-half lead. He scored 19 points after halftime to pick up much of the scoring load for injured Yante Maten.

Fresh from a season-best 36-point effort in a loss to No. 11 Kentucky, Frazier made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 50 seconds. Alabama (16-11, 9-6) missed a couple of 3-point attempts and Juwan Parker made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Parker scored nine points while Derek Ogbeide had seven points and nine rebounds for Georgia.

Ar'Mond Davis scored 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting to lead Alabama. Braxton Key had 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Donte Hall had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

View more video

Sports Videos