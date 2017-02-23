Frazier scores 28, Georgia tops Alabama 60-55

J.J. Frazier scored 28 points in his second straight huge game to lead short-handed Georgia to a 60-55 victory over Alabama Thursday night.
Frazier scored 11 straight points in the final minutes to help the Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 Southeastern Conference) hold on after losing most of a 14-point second-half lead. He scored 19 points after halftime to pick up much of the scoring load for injured Yante Maten.
Fresh from a season-best 36-point effort in a loss to No. 11 Kentucky, Frazier made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 50 seconds. Alabama (16-11, 9-6) missed a couple of 3-point attempts and Juwan Parker made 1 of 2 foul shots.
Parker scored nine points while Derek Ogbeide had seven points and nine rebounds for Georgia.
Ar'Mond Davis scored 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting to lead Alabama. Braxton Key had 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Donte Hall had 11 points and nine rebounds.
