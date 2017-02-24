Sports

February 24, 2017 12:13 AM

N. Arizona erases 2nd-half deficit, beats Sacramento State

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Ako Kaluna scored 17 points, JoJo Anderson made two crucial free throws, and Northern Arizona avenged an early season loss to Sacramento State with a 73-69 win on Thursday night.

Sacramento State (10-16, 7-8 Big Sky) led by seven early in the second half before Northern Arizona rallied to take a 47-46 lead on two Anderson free throws with 13:32 left. The game remained close the rest of the way, with neither team gaining an advantage greater than six.

Kaluna hit a layup for a 70-66 Lumberjacks' lead with 34 seconds left, but the Hornets struck right back, eventually cutting it to 71-69 on an Izayah Mauriohoohoo-Le'Afa 3 with seven seconds remaining. After a Marcus Graves foul, Anderson drilled a pair at the line to ice it.

Jordyn Martin finished with 14 points for Northern Arizona (8-20, 5-10). Kaluna added 11 rebounds, including seven offensive.

Graves led the Hornets with 22 points. Eric Stuteville added 14.

