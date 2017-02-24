Sanders scores 30, leads Idaho to 69-61 win over Idaho State

1:10 Video: Winthrop's Mike Howland keeps Eagles men's basketball moving in the right direction Pause

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

1:41 Rock Hill Christian school students learn about real-world living

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event