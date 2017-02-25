Sports

February 25, 2017 7:41 PM

Mercer's 47-point 2nd half upends Chattanooga 64-54

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Jordan Strawberry scored 17 points and Ria'n Holland added 15, and Mercer erupted in the second half to beat Chattanooga 64-54 on Saturday.

Mercer (14-16, 8-9 Southern) trailed 23-17 at halftime but took the lead for good with 7:23 to play when Holland sank three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, and the Bears led 46-45.

The Bears shot 13 of 23 (56.5 percent) from the field and made 16 of 18 free throws in the second half. Chattanooga (19-10, 10-7) managed just 4-for-23 shooting (17) from 3-point range and was 8 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Desmond Ringer scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Mercer, which outrebounded Mercer 36-27.

Justin Tuoyo scored 14 points and had six rebounds and Casey Jones had 11 points and five boards for the Mocs, who have now lost three straight.

