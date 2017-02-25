Saturday's Regional Playoff Scores

Alpena 73, Omaha 71
Deer 59, Jasper 46
Rector 66, Ridgefield Christian 64, OT
Izard County 80, Bay 61
Shirley 57, Sacred Heart 36
Guy-Perkins 77, Marvell 72
Mineral Springs 52, Mulberry 49
County Line 59, Kirby 46
Hampton 45, Dermott 44
Nevada 52, Bradley 48
E. Poinsett Co. 57, Marked Tree 48
Earle 84, Clarendon 71
Blevins 73, Foreman 60
Bearden 57, Cutter-Morning Star 55, OT
White Co. Central 57, Lavaca 43
Lighthouse Christian Academy 52, England 48
Paris 66, Jessieville 61
Lamar 68, Charleston 58
Marianna Lee 73, KIPP Delta 64
LR Episcopal 54, Tuckerman 48
Marshall 53, Clinton 46
Riverside 62, Manila 61
Junction City 52, Drew Central 41
Centerpoint 46, McGehee 29
Jonesboro Westside 72, Trumann 36
Baptist Prep 70, Cave City 35
Pottsville 48, Subiaco Academy 45
Pea Ridge 54, Huntsville 37
Pulaski Robinson 57, Bauxite 46
Warren 53, Nashville 48
Omaha 36, Alpena 29
Jasper 71, Kingston 65
Bay 75, Maynard 49
Norfork 56, Izard County 35
Wonderview 64, Concord 46
Nemo Vista 33, Mount Vernon Enola 19
Scranton 59, County Line 32
Acorn 63, Kirby 58
Nevada 45, Bradley 43
Strong 48, Ouachita 36
Carlisle 50, Brinkley 44, OT
Earle 53, Marmaduke 24
Caddo Hills 46, Harmony Grove 37
Spring Hill 56, Blevins 46
Pangburn 59, Conway Christian 54
Quitman 59, Hector 23
Greenland 61, Charleston 44
Lamar 64, Jessieville 55, OT
Marianna Lee 35, Harding Academy 31
Rose Bud 71, Bald Knob 60
Mountain View 47, Osceola 37
Hoxie 49, Valley Springs 42
Genoa Central 54, Fouke 52
Prescott 43, Junction City 28
Lonoke 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 28
Pocahontas 53, E-Stem 51
Pottsville 40, West Fork 38
Berryville 53, Ozark 47
Dumas 59, Dollarway 40
Star City 51, Monticello 44
Comments