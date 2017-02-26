Cameron back in EPL action after 4-month injury absence

Geoff Cameron made his long-awaited return for Stoke toward the end of Sunday's English Premier League game at Tottenham.
The United States defender has been sidelined since Oct. 22 after damaging knee ligaments against Hull.
Cameron came on in the 82nd minute of the game, which Tottenham won 4-0 with four first-half goals.
While Stoke is safe at 10th in the league in Cameron's absence, much has changed for the U.S. national team with Bruce Arena replacing manager Jurgen Klinsmann.
When the U.S. lost at home to Mexico and at Costa Rica late last year, falling into an early hole in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Klinsmann was fired by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Nov. 21 after 5 1/2 years.
