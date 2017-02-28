Boston Marathon bomber's friend's sentence upheld

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars Pause

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally