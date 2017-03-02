Davis scores 33, Pelicans beat Pistons 109-86

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans? Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:09 Video: Lewisville Lions prepare for 1A basketball state title game

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night