Restraining order issued against Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen

A woman who accused suspended Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen of rape obtained a domestic violence protective order against him in court on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported.
Mecklenburg County sheriff's deputies served the temporary protective order on Olsen on Thursday afternoon, Observer news partner WBTV reported. The order is good until March 9, the station reported.
Olsen, brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was ordered to stay away from the woman’s work, home and school, UNC Charlotte. The 23-year-old victim also asked that Olsen be ordered to attend an abuser treatment program.
Olsen, 22, was arrested and charged Feb. 19 with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Olsen was freed a day later on $103,000 bail.
The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Olsen’s apartment in University City, near the UNC Charlotte campus, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Northrup said in court. Olsen and his accuser were dating, authorities said.
According to Northrup, Olsen and the woman went out drinking the night before but had gotten separated. During their time apart, Northrup said, Olsen sent the woman a text message threatening to kill her.
Eventually, the pair reunited and used Uber to get back to Olsen’s apartment early Sunday morning. There, Northrup said, Olsen remained upset about the evening “and some events in his life.” He grabbed a phone charger and wrapped it around his neck, threatening to kill himself, the prosecutor said.
The victim, according to Northrup, calmed Olsen down. But the argument flared up again. Olsen, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, first struck her with a pillow, then punched her in the face, Northrup said.
He then assaulted her three times, Northrup said, with the victim crying at some point during the attack.
When Olsen fell asleep, the woman slipped out of the apartment and called a friend, Northrup said. Police reached her at Carolinas HealthCare System University, where the woman was found to have vaginal injuries and bruising around one of her eyes.
