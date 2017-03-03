News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Sports
March 3, 2017 7:42 PM
TOURNAMENT
The Associated Press
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Kentucky 2, Santa Barbara 1
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:11
File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy
Pause
3:46
'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
1:14
Richburg firefighters deliver baby at Chester County motel
0:35
Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title
2:09
Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court
1:06
Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally
1:53
Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials
0:35
Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
4:00
Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings
1:33
Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
7 hours ago
Winthrop pep band plays songs that will be popular this March Madness
1:57
7 hours ago
Winthrop pep band plays songs that will be popular this March Madness
1:18
21 hours ago
Video: Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey talks after win over CSU (+ highlights)
1:18
2 days ago
Video: Winthrop Eagles ready for Big South tournament
View more video
Sports
Interactive Big South men’s basketball tournament bracket
Williams ready to end bittersweet Winthrop career on a high
Texans GM: Clowney production moving toward potential
Winthrop advances in Big South tourney with scrappy win
South Carolina vs. Clemson baseball series: How to watch
Sports Videos
Comments