Lafayette Christian girls beat Houmas Christian in D-IV

Junior guard Megan Abrams had 33 points and seven rebounds to lead Lafayette Christian to a 54-46 victory over Houmas Christian in the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV girls basketball state championship on Friday at the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.
With the win, third-seeded Lafayette Christian (30-10) captures its first-ever state championship while top-seeded Houma Christian, which was also seeking the school's first-ever state championship in girls basketball, falls to 26-8.
Tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Knights began to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Houma Christian in the second period 15-11, to take a 22-18 halftime advantage. The lead only grew for Lafayette Christian coming out of the locker room, as they outscored the Warriors 13-8, pushing the advantage to 35-26 heading into the fourth.
Sophomore forward Janae Duffy added six points and 12 rebounds for Lafayette Christian.
Freshman guard Kourtne Lee had 11 points and five rebounds to lead Houma Christian. Senior forward Alicia Johnson added nine points and 17 rebounds.
