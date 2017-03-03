Round 1 goes to Gamecocks in USC-Clemson showdown

South Carolina ace Clarke Schmidt allowed 11 batters to reach base Friday night at Clemson but none of them crossed the plate as the Gamecocks gutted out a 2-0 road win in Game 1 of their rivalry series with the Tigers.
Schmidt walked a career-high seven hitters in 5 2/3 innings of work but constantly got out of trouble and the Gamecocks got a pair of unearned runs to grab Game 1 of the three-game series.
USC managed only three hits but did enough to earn its first shutout win over Clemson since 2013.
Game 2 between No. 5 South Carolina and No. 15 Clemson will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville.
“We feel very fortunate to have won to be honest with you,” Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said. “Honestly I thought that Clemson battled and competed in the batters’ box probably a little bit better than we did tonight… As Coach (Steve) Spurrier used to say, ‘The good lord smiled on the Gamecocks tonight.’”
The only runs scored in the game came with two outs in the sixth inning when Madison Stokes popped up to Clemson right fielder K.J. Bryant, who was unable to make the grab. Bryant came charging in from deep in right field and arrived in time to make the play but attempted to make a sliding catch and was unable to come up with the ball.
TJ Hopkins scored from third on the play and Matt Williams hustled around to score from first to give USC a 2-0 lead.
“We had runners in motion… I was hoping honestly the pitch wouldn’t be thrown. We were trying to get in a pickle before he threw the pitch,” Holbrook said. “We were lucky. I know that kid is a great kid and a great outfield and a great athlete. I know he’ll make a lot of those plays and help Clemson win a lot of games. We were just lucky tonight.”
That would be all the run support Schmidt and South Carolina’s pitching staff needed.
Schmidt did not have a 1-2-3 inning on the night but made the big pitches when he needed to.
The junior got Clemson to hit into three double play balls, including one in the fourth inning when Bryant grounded up the middle with the bases loaded and Stokes fielded the ball cleanly, stepped on second and fired to Williams to end the frame.
Schmidt struck out five while not surrendering a run against Clemson for the second straight year.
The Georgia native was proud of the way he battled despite not having his best stuff.
“A couple of guys were thanking me saying it was a big bulldog performance, and I like to have that competitive attitude every time I go out there,” Schmidt said. “I like to be that guy, even if I’m not pitching good, I want to stay out there.”
Schmidt was replaced by Josh Reagan with two outs in the sixth. Reagan got a groundout with two runners on base to end the inning and pitched 2 1/3 innings while allowing one hit.
Tyler Johnson earned his fourth save of the season, getting Reed Rohlman to fly out to center with Weston Jackson on first to end the game.
Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins made a diving grab to clinch the win with Clemson All-American Seth Beer in the on-deck circle.
Holbrook said the plan going into the game was to pitch around Beer, but the sophomore finished 0-for-3 with a walk.
Hopkins, Williams and Destino had hits for the Gamecocks, who improve to 7-3 on the year.
Charlie Barnes suffered the loss for Clemson (6-3) despite not allowing an earned run in 7 1/3 innings of work.
