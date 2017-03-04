Sports

March 4, 2017 7:45 PM

Howells-Dodge beats Griffins 39-30 for C1 state championship

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Macey Kulhanek scored 12 points, Samantha Brester had nine points and 11 rebounds, and Howells-Dodge defeated Diller-Odell 39-30 in the Class C2 girls championship game on Saturday.

Howells-Dodge (25-3), the state runner-up in 2016, trailed for only 37 seconds against the Griffins (22-5). The Jaguars went ahead for good on Samantha Brester's jump shot late in the second quarter.

Kalli Brester had five of Howells-Dodge's 14 steals.

Madison Jurgens had 11 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for Diller-Odell, which upset Crofton in the first round and beat Ravenna handily in the semifinals.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Winthrop survives thrilling semifinal OT win in Big South tourney

View more video

Sports Videos