March 4, 2017 8:58 PM

No. 21 Wichita St tops Missouri St to reach MVC title game

By NATE LATSCH Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Shaquille Morris scored 21 points, Conner Frankamp added 18 and No. 21 Wichita State beat Missouri State 78-63 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Markis McDuffie added 15 points for the second-seeded Shockers (29-4), who advanced to the championship game for the fourth time in eight seasons. They will play top-seeded Illinois State for the title on Sunday.

Wichita State last won the MVC Tournament in 2014.

Sixth-seeded Missouri State (17-15), which upset No. 3 seed Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals, got 20 points from Jarred Dixon and 13 from Alize Johnson.

Wichita State beat Missouri State by 19 points a week earlier and has won 15 straight meetings with the Bears. Missouri State last beat Wichita State in 2011.

The Shockers followed up a slow start in the quarterfinals Friday with another one Saturday, missing nine of their first 10 field-goal attempts as Missouri State scored the first nine points of the game and led 12-2.

Wichita State led by as many as 10 in the first half, but Missouri State used a 7-0 run over the final 2:21 to trim the margin to 37-34.

The Shockers pulled away in the second half behind Morris, who had 16 points and six rebounds in 13 minutes. Wichita State, which eventually opened an 18-point bulge, made all 14 of its free throws after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Shockers improved to 4-4 in MVC Tournament semifinal games under coach Gregg Marshall. Wichita State is 1-2 in MVC championship games during that span.

UP NEXT

Wichita State will meet fellow Missouri Valley Conference co-champion Illinois State (27-5) in the championship game. The teams split two regular-season matchups, and both went 17-1 in conference play. Illinois State got the No. 1 seed based on RPI as the tiebreaker.

