Mountain Brook beats Auburn in Class 7A boys finals

Trendon Watford scored 26 points to lead Mountain Brook to a 63-43 victory over Auburn on Saturday in the Class 7A boys state finals at Legacy Arena.
Auburn pulled within three, 35-32, with 46 seconds left in the third quarter, but Mountain Brook answered by scoring 20 of the next 24 points.
Watford, a blue-chip sophomore, went 11-of-17 from the field. He also had 11 rebounds for the Spartans (31-5), who won the program's third state championship and first since 2013. Sean Elmore hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Ben McCool added 10 points for Mountain Brook, which shot 51.2 percent from the field (22 of 43).
Mississippi State signee Garrison Brooks scored 11 points to lead Auburn (23-10), which committed 19 turnovers while shooting 42.1 percent (16 of 38). Justin Brooks added eight points for the Tigers.
