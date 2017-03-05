Sports

March 5, 2017 12:15 AM

Brennan leads IUPUI to upset win over NDSU in Summit tourney

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, N.D.

Aaron Brennan scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to go with 11 rebounds, and IUPUI upset North Dakota State with a 76-57 win in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday night.

IUPUI (14-17), the No. 7 seed, used a 19-4 run to take a 63-47 lead with 6:14 left over second-seeded North Dakota State, capped by a jumper from Brennan.

North Dakota State (19-11) had scored seven straight points to pull within one, 44-43, with 13:31 to play. But the Bison struggled from the field in the second half, converting on just 25 percent of their attempts (6-24), while IUPUI made 54 percent after the break and 50 percent overall.

Darell Combs scored 11 points for IUPUI and Matt O'Leary 10. The Jaguars dominated inside, leading 38-20 in the paint and 12-4 in second-chance points.

Paul Miller led the Bison with 24 points, 18 of which came in the first half.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Winthrop survives thrilling semifinal OT win in Big South tourney

View more video

Sports Videos