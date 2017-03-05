Berry helps No. 5 Tar Heels beat No. 17 Blue Devils 90-83

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title Pause

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:57 Winthrop pep band plays songs that will be popular this March Madness

1:18 Video: Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey talks after win over CSU (+ highlights)

1:18 Video: Winthrop Eagles ready for Big South tournament

5:05 Big South tournament bracketology with Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols