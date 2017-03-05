UNC’s Justin Jackson named ACC Player of the Year

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group Pause

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:18 Video: Winthrop Eagles ready for Big South tournament