Bednik, Larin help Orlando City beat NYCFC 1-0 in opener

2:41 Video: 3 things that would help Winthrop win the Big South championship Pause

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

1:58 Teen battling illness given 'better than expected' wish in Fort Mill

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window