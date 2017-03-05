South Florida women beat No. 25 Temple 63-58

2:00 Rock Hill man hopes to win big at national meat cutting championship Pause

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:09 Lewisville falls to Hemingway 72-71 for state championship title

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

2:41 Video: 3 things that would help Winthrop win the Big South championship

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window