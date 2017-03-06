Winthrop Eagles defeat Campbell Camels 76-59 for Big South title (PHOTOS)

Winthrop's Keon Johnson drives to the rim as Campbell's Quinton Ray tries to block.
Winthrop basketball players, from left, Xavier Cooks, Duby Okeke and Josh Ferguson celebrate after winning the Big South Championship game Sunday.
Winthrop basketball players cheer and hold up the Big South championship trophy Sunday after the Eagles defeated Campbell University.
The Winthrop Eagles pose with the Big South championship trophy Sunday after defeating Campbell.
Winthrop head basketball coach Pat Kelsey, center, hugs his father Mike Kelsey, left, and son Johnny Kelsey after the Eagles defeated Campbell.
Winthrop's Joshua Davenport puts up the shot as Campbell's Mogga Lado (15) and Shane Whitfield watch.
Winthrop basketball players celebrate on the court after winning the Big South championship title Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop University fans cheer during the Big South championship game Sunday.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson dribbles around Campbell's Quinton Ray.
Winthrop’s Anders Broman is challenged by Campbell’s Jon Ander Cuadra (12) and Damontez Oliver (1).
A Winthrop fan participates in a half-time game Sunday.
Winthrop University students cheer during the Eagles’ game against Campbell Sunday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop fans cheer on a player who scored a three-pointer Sunday.
A young Winthrop fan plays with a foam finger Sunday at the Big South championship game in Rock Hill.
A Winthrop University fan wears Eagles’ swag at Sunday’s game against Campbell.
Winthrop fans hold a sign and pose for a photo Sunday.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks goes after the ball Sunday at Winthrop Coliseum.
The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Campbell Camels Sunday at the Big South championship game in Rock Hill.
Winthrop University head basketball coach Pat Kelsey, middle, hugs his father Mike Kelsey and son Johnny Kelsey Sunday after the Eagles win the Big South championship.
Winthrop University head basketball coach Pat Kelsey hugs player Xavier Cooks Sunday after the Big South championship game.
Winthrop’s Freddy Poole and Campbell’s Shane Whitfield try to grab the ball.
Winthrop’s Bjorn Broman looks for an opening Sunday at the Big South championship game at Winthrop Coliseum.
The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Campbell Camels Sunday at the Big South championship game in Rock Hill.
Winthrop’s Roderick Perkins drives to the basket at the Big South championship game in Rock Hill.
Winthrop’s Roderick Perkins puts up the shot Sunday.
Winthrop’s Tevin Prescott dribbles down the court Sunday at the Big South championship game at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop’s Joshua Davenport heads to the basket.
Winthrop’s Keon Johnson looks for an opening Sunday at the Big South championship game in Rock Hill.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks looks for an opening Sunday.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson talks to teammates before passing the ball.
