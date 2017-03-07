Lin leads late rally as Nets defeat Grizzlies 122-109

0:49 Video: Winthrop assistant coach Mark Prosser talks about his prep alma mater renaming its basketball court after his late father, Skip Prosser Pause

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals

1:50 Why are people so angry?

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

1:36 VIDEO: Fast, reliable takeout delivery 'fantastic' for York County restaurants

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging