March 7, 2017 10:53 AM

Dameyune Craig returns to Florida State as an assistant

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Dameyune Craig has rejoined Jimbo Fisher's staff at Florida State.

Craig, who was quarterbacks coach from 2010-12, has been hired as an offensive quality control assistant. The Seminoles, who were 10-3 last season, began spring practices on Monday.

After leaving Florida State, Craig was an assistant at Auburn for three seasons (2013-15) and was the wide receivers coach last season at LSU.

Fisher says Craig's addition is a natural fit because of his knowledge of the offensive scheme. Besides coaching in it, Craig played in it when Fisher was the quarterbacks coach at Auburn (1993-98).

During his first stint at Florida State, Craig coached Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel, who were first-round picks in the NFL draft, and helped recruit Jameis Winston, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 and led FSU to its third national championship.

