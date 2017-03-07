France scores twice in opening minutes, wins SheBelieves Cup

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill Pause

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader

1:10 Gamecocks Sindarius Thornwell on winning 2017 SEC Player of the Year

0:27 MVP! MVP! Thornwell admits he'd vote for himself as SEC's top player