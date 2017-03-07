Sports

N. Kentucky beats Milwaukee 59-53, earns NCAA Tournament bid

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
LaVone Holland scored 20 points and Drew McDonald had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Kentucky hold off Milwaukee for a 59-53 win Tuesday night in the Horizon League final, putting the school in the NCAA Tournament in its first season of eligibility.

The fourth-seeded Norse (24-10) are in their fifth season of Division I basketball, but didn't have a shot to earn a spot in college basketball's showcase until this year.

Tenth-seeded Milwaukee (11-24) was a win away from having the most losses in NCAA Tournament history. Brock Stull scored 19 points and Brett Prahl had 12 for the Panthers, who won nine in a row, including three in the tournament, before their run ended against Northern Kentucky.

