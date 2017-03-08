Islanders surge past Oilers 4-1, 1st Ld-Writethru

1:00 Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill Pause

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals

1:09 Video: Lewisville Lions prepare for 1A basketball state title game

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

1:58 Teen battling illness given 'better than expected' wish in Fort Mill