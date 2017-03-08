Sports

March 8, 2017 12:10 AM

Texas Southern rolls to 87-72 win over Alabama State

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Demontrae Jefferson scored a career-high 28 points, Marvin Jones added 20 more to go with 10 rebounds and Texas Southern rolled to an 87-72 win over Alabama State in Tuesday night's Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Texas Southern, which has claimed a league title in five straight seasons, will play No. 5 seed Grambling State on Friday.

Tied at 31 with under two minutes before intermission, the Tigers (21-11) broke away with a 19-3 run that stretched into the second half. Jefferson had two 3-pointers during the run, which was capped with Dulani Robinson's free throw to make it 50-34 with 14:40 to play.

Alabama State (8-23) got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Zach Lofton added 13 points and Kevin Scott had 10 for Texas Southern, which outscored Alabama State 31-12 from the line. Jefferson and Jones each had 10 made free throws.

Alabama State was paced by Torloft Thomas, whose 17 points led four Hornets in double figures.

