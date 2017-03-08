Sports

March 8, 2017 2:54 AM

Cuba blanks China 6-0 for 1st win at World Baseball Classic

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Roel Santos hit a two-run triple as Cuba scored four runs in the fourth inning in a 6-0 win over China at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

Former major leaguer Bruce Chen held Cuba scoreless over the first 2-2/3 innings at Tokyo Dome but a pitching change gave the Cuban batters the spark they needed.

Yoelkis Cespedes drove in the first run in the fourth off Luo Xia and Santos' clutch triple to center field made it 3-0. Santos then scored on Alexander Ayala's double to left.

Cuba starter Vladimir Banos went five innings and allowed just one baserunner on a Yang Shunyi single with one-out in the fifth.

Cuba improved to 1-1 to keep alive its chances of advancing to the tournament's second round. Japan, which beat Cuba 11-6 on Tuesday, faces Australia in a later game.

