Grand View Christian wins Class 1A state championship

Grant DeMeulenaere scored 17 points and sparked a fast start that carried Grand View Christian to a 61-50 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday night and the Class 1A state championship.
Mach Nyaw added 11 points and Bryce Crabb 10 for Grand View Christian (27-1), which has been open for only three years but already has become a force in small-school basketball. The Thunder lost only to Class 3A state tournament qualifier Pella and finished with 27 straight victories.
Joe Smoldt led Gladbrook-Reinbeck with 25 points but struggled early when Grand View Christian took control. Smoldt, averaging 30 points a game, missed his first seven shots and went 5-for-19 from the field.
Caden Kickbush, usually the No. 2 scorer for the Rebels (26-3), started 0-for-6 and scored only four points.
Grand View Christian was known for its offense and came into the tournament averaging a state best 88.3 points a game. But the Thunder's defense set the tone in their run to the title.
They held Gladbrook-Reinbeck, the state champion in 2015, scoreless for the first four minutes, made six of their first seven shots and jumped to a 21-2 lead. DeMeulenaere hit three jump shots, a layup and a running half hook to lead that early burst.
The lead grew to 21 late in the opening half and the Thunder answered when Gladbrook-Reinbeck made its only threat.
Smoldt drained consecutive 3-pointers — his first field goals of the game — in the final minute of the third quarter to cut the lead to 43-33. But Crabb hit a 3 just before the buzzer ending the quarter to get the lead back to 13.
The Rebels again got within 10 on Smoldt's step-back 3 early in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder responded with four straight points to keep the lead in double figures and soon began celebrating their championship.
