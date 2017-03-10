Talley puts Franklin County back in state semifinals

Kindall Talley scored 16 points, including the game-winning free throws with four seconds to play, and Franklin County made it back to the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament semifinals with a dramatic 51-49 win over Simon Kenton in Friday's quarterfinals at Northern Kentucky University's BB&T Arena.
Talley's 3-pointer with 22.5 seconds left gave Franklin County a 49-47 lead. Madi Meier's put-back basket for Simon Kenton with 11.4 to go, tied it at 49. The Pioneers' Ally Niece missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Savannah Courtney scored 12 points for Franklin County (32-5), which trailed by seven early in the second quarter. She also had three steals.
Niece led all scorers with 22 points for Simon Kenton (28-7).
There were 11 ties and 10 lead changes.
Franklin County, ranked ninth in the final Associated Press state poll, is one win away from appearing in a second straight final. The Lady Flyers lost to Louisville Butler in last year's final.
