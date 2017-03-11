House released from hospital, a day after hit by liner

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010 Pause

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:36 Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn on smoothing things over with Devin Funchess