McEachern girls win Georgia 7A title 75-68 over Norcross

ATLANTA - University of Georgia signee Quanniecia Morrison scored 24 points to lead No. 2-ranked McEachern to a 75-68 win over No. 1 Norcross and claim the Georgia Class AAAAAAA girls title for its fourth straight championship.
The Indians (26-6) became the first team in Georgia history to win four straight titles in the state's highest classification. They also avenged a regular-season loss to Norcross.
McEachern also got 13 points and six rebounds from Texas Tech signee Lyndsey Whilby and 13 points each from Jewel Smalls and Victoria Agyin.
Norcross (29-3) was led by South Florida signee Vanessa Blagmon with 23 points and five rebounds. Taylor Mason added 17 points and eight rebounds and Tionna Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The two programs have dominated girls basketball in the highest classification. Since 2010, Norcross has won three championships and McEachern has won five.
