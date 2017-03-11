Cedar Rapids Xavier beats Sergeant Bluff-Luton for 3A title

Matthew Mims scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket with less than a minute to play, and Cedar Rapids Xavier beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54-49 Saturday night to win its second straight Class 3A state championship.
Mims' driving layup with 42 seconds remaining brought the final lead change in a well-played back-and-forth game between two teams toughened by facing many larger schools during the season.
Nolan Butkowski and Max Techau each scored 12 points for Xavier (16-11), which twice led by five points before Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallied. Jackson Joens scored 11 for the Saints, including three early 3-pointers.
Jackson Wright led Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-10) with 19 points. Chris Kroll scored 13 and Keegan Savary 10.
Both teams were sharp, totaling only 12 turnovers between them despite the game's intensity, and the lead changed hands 21 times.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, playing in its first state tournament, took its final lead at 49-48 when Wright, a burly 6-foot-5 senior, took a bounce pass and banked in a layup with 1:56 remaining.
The Warriors had a chance to pad that lead with 53.5 seconds left, but Kroll missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity. Mims then drove for his go-ahead layup and the Saints held on as Kroll missed a driving layup and a 3-point shot in the closing seconds.
Joens and Butkowski each hit two free throws to clinch it.
Xavier is only the second state champion with double-digit losses, following Davenport West (14-11) in 1971. Nine of the Saints' losses were to Class 4A schools.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton lost six times to 4A-sized schools and made it to state after finishing fourth in its conference.
