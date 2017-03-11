Ellis leads Pocahontas to OT win in Class 4A title game

Ashlyn Ellis scored 22 points to help Pocahontas rally in the second half for a 54-46 overtime victory over Pottsville to win the Class 4A Girls state championship on Saturday night.
Kristen Wiseman added 13 points and 15 rebounds for Pocahontas (34-3), which trailed by as many as eight points in the second quarter before Mikayla Kirk tied the game at 41-41 with two free throws with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Pocahontas then outscored the Lady Apaches (21-13) 13-5 in overtime to secure the win, and Kirk finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Aspen Campbell led Pottsville with 14 points, while Skylar Campbell added 10 in the loss.
