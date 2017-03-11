Hanover wins Kansas boys 1A-DI state championship

Michael Jueneman scored 26 points, Will Bruna had 12 points and six rebounds and Hanover beat Montezuma-South 60-26 for the Kansas 1A-DI boys state basketball title Saturday.
The Wildcats (24-2) led the Rebels 16-9 after the first quarter and expanded upon that lead to 31-17 by the halftime buzzer.
On the same day as the Hanover girls won their first 1A-DI title, the boys won their sixth championship and their second in three seasons.
Gilbert Peters had 18 points and eight rebounds and Jackson Miller scored 10 points for the Rebels (24-2), who were making their seventh state title appearance.
