Sully Buttes wins state Class B tournament title

Racquel Wientjes scored 25 points and Chloe Lamb added 19 to lead Sully Buttes to a 69-48 win over Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in the South Dakota Class B girls basketball title game on Saturday.
Wientjes made nine of 13 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Lamb was 7 for 12 from the free throw line and added two 3-pointers.
The first quarter ended in an 18-18 tie but Sully Buttes (25-1) took control in the second quarter as it outscored the Hawks 15-5 and pulled away through the second half.
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (24-2) got 23 points and eight rebounds from Myah Selland. The Hawks outrebounded the Chargers 28-20, but Sully Buttes shot 60 percent from the field.
Comments