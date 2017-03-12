Lots of sportsman’s events on the way

March for the sportsman is a month of anticipation — waiting for the weather to warm, for crappie and bass to begin spawning, for the opening day of turkey season, for trout time in the high country, and for that wonderful time of transition which is the annual greening-up of the natural world.
It’s also a time for shows and gatherings of outdoor enthusiasts, and in that regard there are two events scheduled this month, one on the local scene and the other in Columbia, well worth putting on your calendar.
On Thursday, March 16, the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) will hold its annual Hunting Heritage Banquet. The event will take place at the Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek (401 Laurel Creek Drive in Rock Hill) and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the event, which include a year’s membership in the NWTF, are $25 for jakes (youth members) $55 for a single, $100 for couples, and $300 for sponsors. Those attending will enjoy a social hour, a scrumptious meal, drawings, door prizes, silent and live auctions, and a grand opportunity to “talk turkey” with like-minded hunting enthusiasts.
As always, local NWTF chapter members, in conjunction with the national organization, will have an impressive array of items available for bids. These include predictable offerings such as guns, hunting and fishing trips, outdoor gear, accessories for the field, and home décor. There will also be original artwork, limited edition prints, a number of things of special interest to the fairer sex, and much more.
For additional information or to obtain tickets, contact John Robbins (jerobbins@comporium.net; telephone 803-329- 1954) or visit the NWTF website (www.nwtf.org).
This banquet comes only a few days before the season opens locally on private land, and it offers a grand opportunity to get your adrenaline pumping with thoughts of that glorious dawn on March 20, hearing tales of how gobblers are already strutting and loudly declaring their dominion to all within earshot at daybreak, and generally saluting the arrival of the spring mating season in their inimitable fashion.
A bit later in the month the long-established and popular Palmetto Sportsman’s Classic takes place in Columbia. If you have never spent a day at this event, which is held at the State Fairgrounds, you’ve missed some grand fun and outdoor education. The event attracts tens of thousands of attendees who can browse the offerings of hundreds of exhibitors and enjoy all sorts of seminars, presentations by celebrities, and the like. Famed bass fishing personality Jimmy Houston will be one of this year’s headliners, and other television show hosts will be on hand as well.
For me though, it isn’t the “big names” that offer the greatest appeal. Rather, it’s the opportunity to walk the aisles and looking at the amazing array of offerings from vendors—given the season there will be lots of turkey call makers on hand, and you’ll find knife makers, folks with all sorts of interesting twists on the world of the outdoors who have come up with handy or unusual items, and mom-and- pop outdoor entrepreneurs aplenty. To me looking at their hand-crafted wares, having a chance to chat, and being around like-minded folks is a pure delight.
The dates for this year’s Classic are March 24-26 (a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), with the grounds being open from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Daily tickets are $8.38 and parking on the Fairgrounds is $5. Tickets can be purchased on site or through www.psclassic.com. The website also contains extensive information about exhibitors, personalities, programs, and the like. I plan to be present on Saturday at the “South Carolina Wildlife” magazine booth to talk to fellow outdoor enthusiasts. I’ll also have some of my books on hand and would love to have the opportunity to shake and howdy.
