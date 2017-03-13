Reprieve! Venezuela still alive in WBC after loss to Mexico

1:42 March snow and cold in York County a minus for peaches, bonus for kids Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:58 Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA tournament

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

2:41 Video: guessing who Winthrop will face in the NCAA tourney

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

1:11 Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010