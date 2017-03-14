Flames edge Pens in SO, tie team mark with 10th straight win

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

2:41 Video: guessing who Winthrop will face in the NCAA tourney

1:53 Video: 8th graders sign letters of intent to Clover football

1:11 Video: Northwestern's John Gilreath talks about throwing no-hitter

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

2:41 Video: 3 things that would help Winthrop win the Big South championship